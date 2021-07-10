Cancel
Alabama State

Police investigate after body found inside burning Alabama house

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
Birmingham police are investigating the circumstances of a man found dead in a burning home.

The fire on the city’s southwest side was reported late Thursday night, Al.com reported.

There was heavy fire inside the house when fire crews arrived, Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said. Firefighters found the body of the 47-year-old man, who lived at the home, after the fire was extinguished.

Carrillo said there’s evidence that led authorities to suspect that foul play may have led to the death, and police investigators were called to the scene.

