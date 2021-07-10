Councilors to consider CN policing agreement

City councilors will consider an agreement with the Cherokee Nation that expands the level of cooperative policing following the 2020 Supreme Court decision that affirmed Muscogee Nation's reservation status.

Other courts applied the reasoning of the McGirt v. Oklahoma decision to determine the same to be true for Cherokee Nation and other tribes forced to relocate from their ancestral homes to eastern Oklahoma. Members and citizens of federally recognized tribes accused of committing crimes on reservation land can be prosecuted only in federal or tribal courts, depending upon the seriousness of the alleged offense.

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council unanimously approved in May a proposal that authorizes intergovernmental agreements with municipalities within the boundaries of its reservation. Municipalities that partner with the Nation will retain a portion of the revenue derived from the enforcement of municipal laws that would have to be prosecuted in tribal court following the decisions in the line of cases that followed McGirt.

City Attorney Roy Tucker said the proposed agreement, which councilors will consider Monday, builds upon an existing partnership established by a cross-deputization agreement. The existing agreement, he said, requires "any person who claims — and can prove they are a member of a federally recognized tribe — be prosecuted in tribal court" if they commit a traffic offense in an area of Muskogee within the jurisdictional boundaries of Cherokee Nation.

If city councilors approve the agreement Tucker said the municipal court would retain jurisdiction of all matters involving offenders who plead guilty. Cases for those within the realm of the agreement who demand a trial would transfer to tribal court.

"We're hopeful this will be very efficient for us and very efficient for the citizens," Tucker said, citing the need to administratively track cases with multijurisdictional issues. "It will be a good thing, we think, especially if we can negotiate a similar agreement with the Muscogee Nation."

Cherokee Nation has approved similar agreements with other local municipalities.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in June, after a similar agreement was made with the town of Vian, the Cherokee Nation remains committed to its local partners. These agreements, he said, "ensure that everyone on our reservation is supported with the resources they need.”

“Local law enforcement agencies are critical to our public safety system," Hoskin said. "It is important that they do not lose out on funding following McGirt and that municipalities can continue to fund local services."

Tucker said the measure, in addition to support from city councilors, must be approved by the Joint Committee on State Tribal Relations.