First Choice planning annual benefit fish fry
Shelbyville’s First Choice Pregnancy Center will host its 15th annual fish fry on Saturday, July 17, at Walnut Ridge Farm, 1198 Whiteside Hill Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will feature freshly fried fish and chicken as well as a live auction, blow-ups, “hair” painting for kids, and even a zipline. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the pregnancy center on Madison Street for $10 or at the door for $15. Kids 12 and under eat free.www.t-g.com
Comments / 0