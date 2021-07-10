Cancel
On Consumerism: The cryptocurrency craze

By ARTHUR VIDRO
The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

Is cryptocurrency a mania that will pass? We don’t yet know. Cryptocurrency is a fancy term for a money substitute that is exclusively digital. The most famous example is Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency is now allowed – in small quantities only – in certain 401(k) plans. Heck, a grocery store in New...

Related
TechnologyCoinDesk

Chinese Crypto News App CoinWorld Is Closing

3 More Chinese Provinces Shutter Crypto Mines as Clampdown Continues. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Summer Slump: Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Stuck in a Rut

Bitcoin and Ethereum have been trending downward since May. It's more than just FUD keeping the top coins in a rut. As recently as April, Bitcoin was at a new all-time-high around $63,000. Then, over the course of a few days in mid-May, the crypto market collapsed. The price of Bitcoin shed around $20,000. Ethereum lost nearly half its value, plummeting from an all-time high of $4,356 to just over $2,100. And the global crypto market capitalization halved from $2.5 trillion to $1.2 trillion.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Why Bitcoin Needs to Defend $30K

With bitcoin locked in the broad range of $30,000 to $40,000 since mid-May, many options traders have been selling puts at the $30,000 strike and selling calls at the $40,000 strike. These trades were booked on Deribit and other crypto-derivatives exchanges in hopes the consolidation would continue, leading to a drop in the implied volatility and the value of calls and puts.
IndustryCoinDesk

3 More Chinese Provinces Shutter Crypto Mines as Clampdown Continues

The two provincial State Grid departments are implementing a decision that the state-owned enterprise made late last month, Wu told CoinDesk on Wednesday. The notice by State Grid’s headquarters calls on provinces to “clean up and crack down” on crypto mines that are using up electricity from the national grid.
StocksShareCast

Bitcoin trading volume plummets: investors hoard 'crypto'

Cryptocurrencies continue in summer mode in which they have been for a few weeks already. Bitcoin is determined to stay in a trading range between $ 33,000 and $ 35,000, as part of a consolidation movement that encapsulates it between 30,000 and 40,000 as support and resistance, respectively, of greater importance. The rest of the market behaves in a similar way, oscillating between rises and falls of 5% that make it remain flat. The volume of operations and the withdrawal of capital from crypto exchanges are two symptoms of this torpor that they do not want to leave behind.
MarketsBenzinga

PayPal's Epic Success Continues With Crypto

When we say long-term investments, we think of transactions with lower risk in the long run and earnings higher than savings or rent, but with no extraordinary profits. Still, we keep hoping to run into some stock that will make us spectacular returns. Sometimes, this happens with already established highest quality companies, like PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) whose share price has increased incredible 569% over the last five years.
IndustryCoinDesk

Hashdex to Launch Bitcoin ETF Seeking to Offset Mining Emissions

“We understand that bitcoin can contribute greatly to encouraging the use of clean energy around the world. We want to anticipate this movement and offer investors a product that stimulates the sustainable potential of this asset,” said Antunes. She added that the company has the support of the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI).
MarketsCoinDesk

CoinFund, ParaFi Lead $5.2M Seed Round for Liquidity Staking Platform ClayStack

ClayStack’s platform, which will launch alpha testing by September, enables users to stake their digital assets without the lockup periods associated with traditional crypto staking. When users deposit their crypto in the platform’s smart contracts, they receive an equivalent liquid derivative token that remains fungible and transferable, and earns them daily rewards.
StocksCoinDesk

S&P Dow Jones Launches 5 More Crypto Indexes; One Tracks 240 Coins

Headlining the tranche is a “broad digital market,” or BDM, index that includes over 240 coins, a press release said. “The new subindices also provide different slices and dices of the BDM by market cap so that investors can track different segments of the market,” an S&P spokesperson told CoinDesk.
EconomyCoinDesk

Superfluid Raises $9M for a New Take on Streaming Payments

Also participating in the seed round announced Tuesday were Semantic Ventures, DeFiance Capital, Delphi Digital, MetaCartel Ventures, Fabric Ventures, The LAO, DeFi Alliance, Divergence Ventures and MMC Ventures. Notable angels such as ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Aave founder Stani Kulechov, Terra founder Do Kwon and Messari’s Ryan Selkis also joined the round.
Stocksfwbusiness.com

5 Top Fintech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Fintech stocks are growing in popularity in the stock market today. This should not come as a surprise as we are shifting towards a cashless society. Some fintech services allow customers more convenient banking and financial services. Other fintech tools simply allow banks and other traditional financial institutions to streamline their overall operations.
MarketsPosted by
CBS News

Cashing in on the NFT craze

You've probably seen a lot of articles about NFTs, without really understanding what they are – something about digital files selling for enormous amounts of money, like a piece of digital art, a video clip, or even a Twitter tweet. A lot of people are really excited about NFTs. "Oh...
CurrenciesPosted by
Maryland Reporter

Cryptocurrency Regulations Across The Globe

In this modern age, we see almost all forms of cryptocurrencies becoming more popular. A cryptocurrency (or just Crypto) is a digital currency that can be used to buy goods and services, which uses strong protection to secure its online transactions. Many companies have issued their own currencies, often called tokens, that can be traded specifically for the goods and services of the company that provides them.
MarketsStreet.Com

Cryptocurrency Is Changing the Fintech Landscape

There's a difference between the consumer cryptocurrencies, equities that are owned by companies and the overall digital assets ecosystem, and the panelists on of the roundtable webinar on the evolution of blockchain sponsored by VanEck share key insight into how it's changing fintech. "There's clearly a lot of value in...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Cryptocurrency Analysis, Forecast & News

Bitcoin remains the most influential cryptocurrency, but over 7,000 cryptocurrencies and other digital assets exist. Ethereum is leading what is known as Altcoins, and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin and Ethereum both suffer from excessive network fees and scaling problems, and the third generation of cryptocurrencies is where the most significant potential emerges. They incorporate fixes to existing issues and continue to gain market share in one of the most competitive sectors. Adoption gathers pace, but global regulators pose a threat and challenge to all assets in this class.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Is cryptocurrency the solution to financial inequality?

Experts predict that cryptocurrency will soon overtake FIAT money as the preferred medium of exchange, possibly as early as 2030. What does this mean for those who are experiencing financial difficulties right now? Do cryptocurrencies have the potential to solve these types of problems?. In order to understand how cryptocurrencies...
Marketsinformation-age.com

Could cryptocurrency be as big as the Internet?

Young Pham, chief strategy officer at CI&T, discusses whether cryptocurrency could become as prominent as the Internet in the coming years. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, even Britcoin – cryptocurrencies have dominated headlines in recent months, as business giants like Elon Musk and even central banks such as the Bank of England weigh in on the future of the technology. In this sea of opinions, there is a large divide in Bitcoin advocates who see these currencies as the future of DeFi and payments, and those who see it as a glorified form of gambling with no place in mainstream finance. Who, if anyone, is right, and how should we be preparing for this uncertain future? As we re-emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, financial institutions already have a lot to think about, but they cannot afford to let the potential of cryptocurrency evade their notice.
Tyler, TXKTRE

Cryptocurrency craze explained by East Texas investor, professor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bitcoin. You’ve probably heard of it. You can buy it and spend it, but you can’t hold or touch it. It’s a cryptocurrency, and it’s not the only one. “There’s like Etherium, Litecoin-- [those] are some of the older ones,” says Cate Carrejo, a cryptocurrency investor....

