North Marion tips off major locker room renovation

RACHEL — Since Steven Harbert came to North Marion High as an assistant coach in 2009, the Huskies boys basketball team has used the same locker room.

"The [locker room] that we’re in now is small, we just need more room," Harbert, who was elevated to head coach of the boy's basketball team this past season, said Friday. "When you have 25 or so kids in there between varsity and JV, and another 12 or 15 freshmen, that’s a lot of guys in there for such a small space. We have a coaches office that we can only fit three people in."

A small bare room, lined with lockers but without any benches or tables, currently constitutes the North Marion boys basketball locker room. The space originally served as a weight room when the school first opened in the 1979-80 school year.

Now entering into his second year as head coach, Harbert hopes to change that. He and other school officials rolled out a plan to construct a new locker room for the team on social media last week, using the space currently utilized as a physical education locker room.

"With the help of North Marion's administrative team, we have recently gained permission to embark upon a total locker room renovation totaling over $65,000," a letter posted on Facebook by Harbert read. "The renovation includes players' lounge and film area, upgraded bathroom and shower facility, twenty brand new state of the art lockers, and a coaches office."

Harbert also hopes to renovate the floor and lighting of the room, and install a whiteboard, a TV, and leaderboards highlighting the history of the team — displaying all-time leaders in different statistical categories, members of the school's 1,000 point club, etc. — as part of the project.

"The new locker room is going to have a place where we'll actually have space for people to sit down, and whiteboards for us to discuss everything," Harbert said. "So for us, to have the ability to stretch out a little bit is going to be great.

"It's going to be a first-class locker room."

The Huskies finished their abridged 2020-21 regular season 7-4, and bowed out in the regional finals to Hampshire. It was an atypical first year for Harbert, who had coached as an assistant with the girls basketball, football, and boys basketball teams before his appointment as head coach.

In preparing for his second go-round, Harbert hopes to help his student-athletes in any way, including working to improve the team's facilities.

"Everybody’s always said if you feel good about yourself, if you look good, you’re going to play good," Harbert said. "The previous coach [Chris Freeman] did a great job of that, having top of the line gear for the kids, and we’re going to continue that."

Harbert and the North Marion High School Boosters are looking at various avenues to raise money for the project, which they aim to have ready for the start of next season, with a tentative Nov. 1 deadline.

Harbert's social media roll-out detailed a system where individual lockers can be sponsored or co-sponsored by donors. The donors who sponsor the locker will be listed on a plaque on the locker, and will be recognized and honored at games next season.

The Boosters plan on visiting local businesses to solicit donations, while Harbert contacts alumni and gauges their interest in donating.

"Coach Harbert did a really great job of making a mock-up of what we hope to obtain with our new locker room — what it’s going to look like," Booster board member Angie Murphy said. "I don’t know that everybody knows what the old locker room looks like. It’s so small, and I feel like when we show them what we’re going to do, they’ll hop on board."

Harbert and Murphy share the same sentiment about the community stepping forward to help. Harbert expressed that several people had already reached out to him on social media, and his letter on Facebook stated that anonymous donors "have already gotten the ball rolling."

"If there’s one thing that I can honestly say about the North Marion community, they always have our back," Harbert said. "They had football’s back when they were 0-10, all the way up to the state championship in the early 80’s and ‘97. Same way with basketball, and this year with the state tournament for baseball, they traveled well. The community in North Marion always has our back."

"I expect the community to be behind us, and to help out in any way they can," Murphy said. "I think everybody’s really excited about it. It’s a long time coming, these kids have worked very hard and we felt like they deserve a place they can be really proud of."

The team members themselves were filled in on the plan beforehand, with an expected response.

"I rolled it out to the seniors first, and showed them," Harbert said. "They were excited about having new lockers, new facilities. I told them that it’s going to take a lot of work on their part too, they’re going to be a key cog in raising money."

Harbert spoke to the players role in talking to family members about donating to the renovation, or sponsoring a locker. The lockers are expected to make up a majority of the renovation costs, with an approximate delivery time of eight weeks and installation time of three days.

"I think it will bring pride not only to the athletes but to the school," Murphy said. "I’m a big proponent of athletics, extracurricular activity, band, cheerleading, anything that can raise our level of pride in our school. When we have something that we make better, I think that just sends a message to the whole school and lifts everybody up."