Vermont State

Amtrak's Vermonter returns next week

The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

CLAREMONT — Amtrak’s Vermonter is set for a return on Monday, July 19, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. For local rail fans, that day can’t come soon enough! Before the pandemic interrupted Amtrak service all over the country, the Vermonter stopped twice daily at Claremont’s Amtrak station at 12 Plains Rd. Passenger service, with the southbound train arriving around the noon hour, and the northbound before 6pm, was suspended in March of 2020.

