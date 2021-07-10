Cancel
Springfield, VT

Sponsor rubber ducks to race in Springfield’s Duck Run

The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Vt. — All are invited to attend the 2021 “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run” on Saturday, July 17 (rain date is Sunday, July 18) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, 6 Main St., North Springfield. This annual fundraising event benefits both the Springfield Area Parent Child Center and Edgar May Health & Recreation Center, two organizations that bring wellness opportunities to families in the region.

