Sponsor rubber ducks to race in Springfield’s Duck Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — All are invited to attend the 2021 “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run” on Saturday, July 17 (rain date is Sunday, July 18) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, 6 Main St., North Springfield. This annual fundraising event benefits both the Springfield Area Parent Child Center and Edgar May Health & Recreation Center, two organizations that bring wellness opportunities to families in the region.