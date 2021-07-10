Cancel
Charlestown, NH

Lawrence R. Tsetsi

The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence R. Tsetsi CHARLESTOWN — On a rainy Friday morning, July 2, 2021, in the comfort of his Charlestown home, Larry Tsetsi died following a six-month battle with esophageal cancer. He was 68 years old. Born in Boston to Michael and Aferdita (Nichols) Tsetsi, he grew up in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, and Tiverton, Rhode Island, where he graduated from Tiverton HS in 1970. From a young age, Larry’s passion was books and writing, especially poetry. Following high school, he attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. There, he met his future wife, Ellie. They were married in a small ceremony in November 1975. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Charlestown and never left. Larry had a variety of jobs over the years, but his true life’s work was his home and family. He could often be found puttering around the yard with his dogs, in his workshop, working the garden or at his cabin where he liked to write and take naps surrounded by the sounds of the woods. Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carmella “Ellie” Tsetsi, of Charlestown; his daughter, Amanda (Craig) Griffin, of Wayland, Massachusetts; his son, Eric (Jacquelyne Kibler), of Amsterdam; his daughter, Patrice Tsetsi, of Charlestown; grandchildren, Wyatt, Parker and Hayes Griffin, Remy and Rhys Kibler-Tsetsi. He is also survived by his sister, Christine (John) Popoli, of Rhode Island; brother Mark Tsetsi, of Florida; sister-in-law Ann (Dave) Fiske, of Connecticut; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Steven Tsetsi; and sister Linda Tsetsi. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at noon at the Charlestown Senior Center. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, please consider helping the animals at the Upper Valley Humane Society or the animal shelter of your choice. “Think about me from time to time — but be happy. I enjoyed the hell out of life!” Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St. Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

