LUBBOCK. TX — University Medical Center handed out treats to about 30 pediatric patients staying at UMC Children’s Hospital Friday afternoon. “Kids are in the hospital, and it stinks that they have to be here, but part of a child life specialist’s job is to normalize the environment,” said Hannah Boyd, a certified child life specialist. “Kids [will] be dressed up, going to trunk-or-treats, or trick-or-treating. So, if they’re here, they might not be able to do that.”

14 DAYS AGO