Keith R. Pelton CHARLESTOWN — Keith R. Pelton, 60, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at his home as he wished on July 7, 2021. He was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Aug. 4, 1960, the son of Robert William Pelton. He was raised by his grandmother, Marion Pelton. Keith had worked as a CDL driver most of his life, for LE Weed & Son and Carroll Concrete. He enjoyed caring for his lawn, riding his Harley and spending time in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Aug. 4 was a significant date in his life: his birthday, his wife’s birthday and their anniversary date. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Darlene (Kemp) Pelton; children, Joshua Pelton, Jeremy Pelton, Jonathan Pelton and Meagen Pelton; seven grandchildren; half-sister, Bonnie Wheeler; half-brother, Michael Pelton; and a stepson, Cory Parizo. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Breathe New Hampshire, 145 Hollis St. Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101-1235. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St. Claremont, NH 03743. To send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.