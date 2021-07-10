Knox County Purdue Extension

In May, the DNR learned of songbirds dying with eye crusting and swelling, and neurological symptoms. Right now 53 counties across the state of Indiana have had songbird deaths with this symptomology. The primary species affected are blue jay, brown headed cowbird, robin, grackle, cardinal, robin, and starling. DNR has collected samples and submitted to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab and they are still awaiting results. So far all birds have tested negative for West Nile, flaviviruses, Salmonella, avian influenza, Chlamydia, Newcastle disease virus and other paramyxoviruses, poxviruses, herpesviruses and Trichomonas parasites. Other tests are ongoing and the nature of transmission and spread are still unknown. So what can you do to help?