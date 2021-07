As chaotic as the MLB standings were two months ago, things have now settled down considerably. Certain surprise contenders have consolidated their early-season gains, while others returned quickly to the bottom half of the standings. The result: an unusually clear playoff picture for this stage of the season. No team currently outside of the 10 playoff spots is within three games of getting in, and according to Baseball Prospectus’s projections, only the Yankees have better than a one-in-three chance of making a late charge and upsetting the current order.