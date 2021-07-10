After Weight Gain, Reader Questions Buying New Clothes

Hello everyone. Ive been on a health journey for 8 months now . I am down 40 pounds and have another 40 to lose . I am a 21 year old 5’6 female who weighed 196.6 before her cheat day last Saturday. This is where things are going down . I have been waiting to go down back to my weight and ran into an issue. Over the past 3 days i have gained 0.4 pounds. Im not back to my 196.6 , i got back down to 197.2 and im 197.6 today. Im starting to think something is wrong. Im in a 500 cal deficit eating 1511 calories a day . Is this water retention? Ive also been constipated and had salty food last night. My weight should be going down not up. Im honestly freaking out. Ive had so much success over the last 8 months and i definitely dont wanna start gaining. I was gonna wait to see what my weight does all next week then make adjustments if im still not loosing. Idk though, what would you all do ? am i just tripping ? Could it be fluctuations? ANYONE HELP.