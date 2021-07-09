Icy Breasts (Blu-ray Review)
Icy Breasts (AKA Les steins de glace) is an unsettling 1974 thriller from director Georges Lautner which defies easy categorization or analysis. The story may seem straightforward, but the way Lautner presents it is far from simple. Francois Rollin (Claude Brasseur) is a writer who becomes attracted to Peggy Lister (Mireille Darc) when he spies her walking along a beach. He pursues her despite her lack of interest and eventually wears her down, even though she never really opens up to him. She tells him that she’s divorced, but when he later encounters her sinister lawyer Marc Rilson (Alain Delon), he discovers that she actually killed her husband and was acquitted due to temporary insanity. Or did she? Since Rilson is also obsessed with her and uses all of the means at his disposal to keep her under his control, her actual guilt or innocence remains an open question even as more bodies begin to pile up.thedigitalbits.com
