Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Palestine, OH

Strohecker makes her mark with USA

Salem News Online
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — The nature of rugby sevens play dictates that things often happen quickly and there is little time to adjust. It’s seven-on-seven and the matches last roughly 15 minutes. Entire tournaments are played in two or three days. Liz Strohecker, a 2003 graduate of East Palestine High School,...

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Palestine, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Virginia State
City
East Palestine, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Usa Rugby#Canada#The Usa Rugby#Covid#The U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Rugby
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
Australia
Related
SportsSporting News

USA Olympic gymnastics team 2021: Meet the full women's roster — led by Simone Biles — for Tokyo

Simone Biles was a shoo-in to make the U.S. women's gymnastics roster for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but after her, the competition was wide open. Jade Carey had all but locked up one of the individual spots. After that, the final three spots on the four-gymnast team and the two individual spots for USA women awarded via performances in world competitions was based almost entirely on the USA Olympic gymnastics trials this weekend.
SportsTelegraph

Team GB's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal hopefuls this summer

Team GB returned from the last Olympics in Rio with an impressive haul of 67 medals, making it the most successful Games for Great Britain since 1908. This time around, Team GB named a delegation of 376 athletes in Tokyo - the biggest for an overseas Games - but while over 50 medals is the target, there is a a degree of managing expectations this summer.
SportsSwimInfo

Relaxed Katie Ledecky Ready for Her Toughest Challenge Yet in Tokyo

Relaxed Katie Ledecky Ready for Her Toughest Challenge Yet in Tokyo. After a year-plus where nothing was normal, Katie Ledecky was finally in a spot that felt comfortable and familiar. The disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the west coast-based Ledecky did not see her family on the east coast for more than a year before last month’s Olympic Trials, and she still has not been back to her Maryland home since Christmas 2019. She spent months swimming in a backyard pool in the spring of 2020 and then entered a post-lockdown new normal including lots of social distancing and little travel.
Tenniscollegecandy.com

Serena Williams is Not Going To The Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams is one of the most iconic female athletes in the United States and was formerly the world’s no.1 in the womens’ single tennis division. She’s also been ranked no.1 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on eight separate occasions between 2002 and 2017. It’s certainly no secret that Williams’ athletic prowess is second to none.
Sportsteamusa.org

Softball Television Schedule set for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

TOKYO, Japan – The official television schedule for the Tokyo Olympic Softball competition has been announced by NBCUniversal, the official broadcast television network for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Set to be held July 21-August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, the U.S. Olympic Softball Team will kick off the Games on July 21 on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) at 11 p.m. ET as the 17-game competition spans from July 21-27 at Fukushima Azuma Stadium and Yokohama Stadium.
MLSABC6.com

Revolution Goalie Matt Turner Makes Team USA for Gold Cup

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been named to the United States Men’s National Team roster for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Turner has been selected by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter as part of a 23-player roster set to report on July 5 to Kansas City, Mo. for training camp ahead of the three-week continental tournament. Click here to read more about the U.S. Men’s National Team’s Gold Cup roster.
Eugene, OReugenedailynews.com

Incoming Freshman Reagan Hope Makes USA U20 National Team

EUGENE, Ore. – Incoming Oregon freshman Reagan Hope will represent Team USA as a part of the U20 National Team at the FIVB Under-20 World Championships, which are set to run from July 9-17 in The Netherlands and Belgium. Hope made the 12-player roster as a middle blocker after being...
SportsJournal & Topics

Leyden Alum Roybal Qualifies For 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Brody Roybal (Northlake/Leyden HS ‘16) is only 23, but the sled hockey star is heading to his third Paralympic Games in 2022 as he searches for his third gold medal. Despite being just 15 in 2014, he won gold with the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team and returned in 2018 to win gold again.
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
Sportsthekatynews.com

US Athletes to Watch at The Olympics

The biggest sporting event in the world is just around the corner as the Olympics prepares to get underway, whilst there has been some last minute changes that will see no fans allowed in attendance, even domestic audiences which had been the plan will be restricted which will certainly bring a different experience to both the athletes and viewers alike – punters will also have to keep this in mind as bookmakers may adjust their odds with the new information for those who may thrive in the situation, and those who may feel differently in a new environment than they’re used to. With that in mind the games will be going ahead as planned which is a relief for many fans and for the athletes involved too, so who are the biggest US athletes to follow?
Basketballchatsports.com

Team USA vs Argentina Exhibition Game Thread

The USA Basketball men’s national team will look to get its first win in exhibition play against Argentina this evening at 6 p.m. EST in Las Vegas. Argentina is also 0-2 so far in their warm-up games. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Network, the national one,. Team...
BasketballFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Taurasi, Bird back for 5th gold medal

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will try and become the first players ever to win five Olympic gold medals in basketball when the United States women's team begins play at the Tokyo Games. The pair have been an integral part of the U.S. run of six consecutive golds at the...
SportsBBC

Meet the Welsh athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

This summer's Tokyo Olympics sees 26 Welsh athletes representing Great Britain - the highest number at a Games held outside of the UK. From training in their garage to being denied access to competitions, each one has had to contend with the challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic. For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy