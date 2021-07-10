‘Honeymoon In Vegas’

Five months after tying the knot, Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of ‘Pig’ on July 13. Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, are going strong! The lovebirds, who got married in Feb. 2021, walked their first red carpet together five months later on July 13. They attended the premiere of Pig in Los Angeles, and looked very much in love as they posed for photos. While walking the carpet, the two held hands, and at one point, they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes. Nicolas wore a suit for the event, while Riko stunned in a halter dress.