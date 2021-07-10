Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Honeymoon In Vegas’

By Karen Kemmerle
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter swearing to his mother (on her deathbed!) that he would never get married, private eye Jack (Nicolas Cage) finds himself in a pickle when his put-upon teacher girlfriend, Betsy, demands a proposal. When Jack reluctantly takes Betsy to Vegas for a quickie wedding, they are spotted by professional gambler, Tommy (James Caan), who instantly falls for Betsy. Tommy tricks Jack into gambling with him and wins the weekend with Betsy in exchange for erasing Jack’s debt. Zaniness and skydiving Elvises ensue. Written and directed by Andrew Bergman, Honeymoon in Vegas is a goofy, haphazard little rom-com that would be a sure bet for your next movie night.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
James Caan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honeymoon In Vegas#Gambler#Elvises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
PetsPosted by
GQMagazine

Nicolas Cage on the Magic of Working With Animals

When you read the plot description “Nicolas Cage plays a guy trying to track down whoever kidnapped his beloved truffle pig,” certain ideas might pop in your head about the movie you’re about to watch. Gunslinging, John Wick-style action sequences. Exaggerated moments of porcine vengeance. Enough yelling to burst an eardrum.
Celebritiesfangirlish.com

Ariana Grande Posts Pictures From Her Honeymoon

The older I get, the more bitter I remain, but the more appreciation for love I have. Ariana Grande is one of those people that makes me have an appreciation for love, because she seems to have such an appreciation for it. The singer recently got married to Dalton Gomez...
MoviesWashington Post

Nic Cage is looking for a stolen pig in ‘Pig,’ a film of — wait for it — enormous beauty and depth

If there’s one thing Nicolas Cage could always be relied on to deliver, it’s unpredictability. But in recent years, the actor has churned out a steady stream of — for lack of a better word — predictably cheesy (if also, for those whose tastes are so inclined, predictably pleasurable) trash, including “Mom and Dad,” “Mandy” and “Color Out of Space.” This has led some to wonder how the Oscar-winning star of “Leaving Las Vegas” and an Oscar nominee for “Adaptation” could have turned into what the website No Film School called a “B-movie god.”
MoviesPosted by
WRAL News

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc 'Val'

CANNES, France — Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
MoviesDecider

Where to Watch Nicolas Cage’s ‘Pig’

No, Nicolas Cage‘s new movie isn’t akin to Charlotte’s Web, nor is it really all that much like Babe. The flick may be about a pig — it’s literally just called Pig — but the stakes are much, much higher. The film, which is notably rated R, is more of a horror-thriller than it is a friendly animal film, but that won’t stop us — or you — from watching. If you’re wondering when the new release will hit a streaming service near you, we can help.
Movies/Film

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the man searching for his pilfered porcine pal, goes over the top. After all, Cage has become legendary for becoming unhinged on screen. And he’s become notorious for appearing in a lot of junk, too.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Ariana Grande Documents Honeymoon with Dalton Gomez on Instagram

Just because Ariana Grande is a Grammy Award-winning artist doesn’t mean she’s too cool to act like a tourist. Yesterday, the 28-year-old singer posted a slideshow on her personal Instagram account, documenting her honeymoon to Amsterdam with her new husband, Dalton Gomez. The slideshow is filled with multiple scenery pictures...
Celebritiesthecut.com

Ariana Grande Looks Like She’s Enjoying Her Honeymoon

On Sunday, ponytail aficionado Ariana Grande posted a vacation photo dump on Instagram, giving us an itty-bitty look into her honeymoon in Amsterdam with Dalton Gomez. Speaking of itty-bitty, among photos of windmills, boats, and potted succulents is a picture of Grande and Gomez looking very small sitting inside giant clogs. Not even Grammy award-winning singers can resist a touristy photo op. Stars — they’re just like us!
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicolas Cage, 57, Holds Hands With Wife Riko Shibata, 26, On 1st Red Carpet Together — Photo

Five months after tying the knot, Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of ‘Pig’ on July 13. Nicolas Cage and his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, are going strong! The lovebirds, who got married in Feb. 2021, walked their first red carpet together five months later on July 13. They attended the premiere of Pig in Los Angeles, and looked very much in love as they posed for photos. While walking the carpet, the two held hands, and at one point, they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes. Nicolas wore a suit for the event, while Riko stunned in a halter dress.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

Review: ‘Pig’ is a strange, sensitive response to ‘John Wick’-style revenge thrillers

Never one to turn down an unusual project, Nicolas Cage is an attention-grabbing choice of star for Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature, Pig. And once Cage’s name has gotten people in the door, they’re in for a treat. Riffing on the structure of John Wick-style revenge movies, this indie thriller is disarmingly sensitive, eschewing violence (well, mostly) in favor of lovingly-filmed depictions of food and cooking.
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Be on Netflix?

Gunpowder Milkshake, the new action-thriller starring Karen Gillan, is coming to Netflix on Wednesday because it’s never too early in the week for some bloody, bullet-raining violence. And that’s exactly what you can expect when you hit play on this film from Navot Papushado, which feels a lot like a Quentin Tarantino movie with even more estrogen in the cast.
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

Why Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Aren't Going On A Honeymoon Just Yet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back in Los Angeles from their Oklahoma wedding and the pair is taking things easy, for now. As per E! News, the power couple is holding off on their honeymoon, with their upcoming work commitments. "After the wedding everyone left town and Gwen and Blake spent a few days on the ranch with just her kids," an insider close to the stars revealed. "It was really relaxing and they could let everything from the weekend sink in. They both have work commitments coming up so it's a busy time."
Portland, ORPosted by
Mashed

Is The Pig In Nicolas Cage's New Movie 'Pig' Real?

The much anticipated film "Pig" starring Nicolas Cage has been getting a lot of buzz lately. It's a movie of action and intrigue set around an unexpected premise: The theft of a beloved truffle pig (via IMDB). Cage's character Rob, a renowned chef turned reclusive truffle forager, is forced back to the world he left behind to track down his beloved truffle-hunting swine. In the movie trailer, the scenes shift from a dark forest that looks straight out of Grimm's fairy tales to the bustling restaurant scene of Portland, Oregon, where the tormented Rob asks, "Who has my pig?"
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Helen Mirren, 75, stuns in a flowing floral frock as she gives a thumbs up and joins husband Taylor Hackford at Annette screening as Cannes returns

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in full force after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this time last year. And Helen Mirren showed how she was feeling about the return of the iconic film festival, as she flashed a thumbs up while attending the screening for Annette with her husband Taylor Hackford at the 74th annual ceremony on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy