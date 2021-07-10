‘Honeymoon In Vegas’
After swearing to his mother (on her deathbed!) that he would never get married, private eye Jack (Nicolas Cage) finds himself in a pickle when his put-upon teacher girlfriend, Betsy, demands a proposal. When Jack reluctantly takes Betsy to Vegas for a quickie wedding, they are spotted by professional gambler, Tommy (James Caan), who instantly falls for Betsy. Tommy tricks Jack into gambling with him and wins the weekend with Betsy in exchange for erasing Jack’s debt. Zaniness and skydiving Elvises ensue. Written and directed by Andrew Bergman, Honeymoon in Vegas is a goofy, haphazard little rom-com that would be a sure bet for your next movie night.decider.com
