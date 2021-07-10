OSU alumni send-off picnic set

The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Columbiana County will hold its annual Summer Student Send-Off Picnic Aug. 12 at Pavilion 4, Firestone Park, Columbiana. Meet and greet is at 6 p.m. with a catered dinner at 6:30 p.m.. All alumni and their families, incoming freshman and current OSU students and their families as well as friends of OSU are invited. All OSU students in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a $500 door prize. Non-student adults are asked for a donation to offset event costs. RSVP by Aug. 8 to Matt Yerkey at matthewyerkey63@gmail.com.