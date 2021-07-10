Around The Horn

Cancel
Salem News Online
 5 days ago

HAMMONDSVILLE — Players will gather to tee off at the Friends of Edison Golf Scramble on July 25. The fourth annual event will return to the Spring Hills Golf Club in East Springfield following a COVID-related hiatus and includes registration at 7:45 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. It is sponsored by the Friends of Edison Levy Committee and proceeds will help promote future levies to aid the district. Four-man teams will participate at a cost of $75 per player and the scramble will include cash prizes of $700, $500 and $300 respectively for the top three teams as well as a $50,000 Hole-in-One Challenge and $5,000 putting contest.A also on tap are 50/50 drawing and skins plus a continental breakfast, light lunch and dinner. Space is limited to 32 teams and proceeds benefit promotions for the 2.1-mill emergency renewal levy and 5.9-mill operational levy which will be on future general election ballots.

