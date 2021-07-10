Grateful for the service of health care workers

FORT KENT, Maine – Local artist Sandra Deprey presented a humbling and truly special gift to the staff at Northern Maine Medical Center June 22. “I was overwhelmed with emotion when Sandra presented us with her art work in recognition of all the difficulties that we have faced as healthcare workers at Northern Maine Medical Center throughout this battle against COVID-19. It is so impressive that someone who is not in the healthcare field was able to express this in a single image,” said NMMC Emergency Department Director Erik St. Pierre, MD, who happens to be the inspiration for the masked figure depicted in the art.