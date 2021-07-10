Grateful for the service of health care workers
I recently received a total hip replacement at MidMichigan Medical Center. I was extremely pleased with the professional and caring services experienced in all stages of my treatment. I thought I would just be a number at the orthopedic surgeon's office when I saw all the hustle and bustle there. But they were all efficient and accomplished with their various tasks, and also attended to my emotional needs when required.
