The school season is approaching! Before we know it, we’ll be trading flip flops for sneakers as we frantically make our way around the city in search of the right school for our little ones. While we’re exaggerating just a bit, the school search really can feel like a race. So before fall sneaks up on us, get ahead of the game and start thinking about NYC education. If you’re considering sending your kids to NYC public schools, then we’ve got the scoop for you. Read on to learn about what you can expect in the NYC public school system!