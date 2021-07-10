Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Point, OH

West Point Lions install new officers

Salem News Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 26 West Point Lions hosted their 2021 installation of officers with special guest Michael Gibbs swearing in the officers and board members. The 2021-2022 officers that where sworn in include Mikaela Ashburn as president, Kathy Brownfield as 1st vice president, Cari Anderson as 2nd vice president, Violet Mellon as secretary and Sandy Gallo as treasurer. Shown is Past President Marlene Smith pinning new President Mikaela Ashburn. (Submitted photo)

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
West Point, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy