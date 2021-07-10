West Point Lions install new officers
On June 26 West Point Lions hosted their 2021 installation of officers with special guest Michael Gibbs swearing in the officers and board members. The 2021-2022 officers that where sworn in include Mikaela Ashburn as president, Kathy Brownfield as 1st vice president, Cari Anderson as 2nd vice president, Violet Mellon as secretary and Sandy Gallo as treasurer. Shown is Past President Marlene Smith pinning new President Mikaela Ashburn. (Submitted photo)www.salemnews.net
