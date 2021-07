Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon took to Instagram less than an hour ago to spill all sorts of info including what her baby boy’s name would be and when fans could expect to meet him. She did so while sharing a gorgeous snap showing off her baby bump nearing completion. So, what name has Pumpkin and her husband Joshua Efird decided on for their baby boy? And, when will Mama June fans get to meet the little guy? Keep reading, we’ve got the scoop.