Neosho woman injured in two-vehicle collision

A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 2:20 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, about 2 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Christy J. Olson, 35, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

She was driving a southbound car that collided with the trailer of a westbound pickup truck driven by Randall D. Lane, 62, of Greenfield, when Lane pulled into her path, the patrol said.