Join Our Development Team!

Join our team, build your career and help shape the development of one of the nation's best public universities. We’re searching for a stellar major gift officer who can build deep relationships with donors, faculty, and staff and secure philanthropic support for the School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering (SMSOE) and also for UNH Sustainability - two of the most high-impact areas at UNH. SMSOE is the first interdisciplinary school of UNH, designed to address today’s highly complex ocean and coastal challenges through integrated graduate education, research and engagement. And UNH Sustainability is a university-wide endeavor as well – one that recognizes we're all stewards of sustainability through our collective action; that we can balance the values of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic vitality to meet our present needs and ensure the ability of future generations will meet their needs. Join us in engaging major supporters for these critical areas of the university and for the world. Remote option available.