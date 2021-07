Play today. Sweep today. That’s it. Gerrit Cole’s superhuman effort Saturday night, backed up by Aaron Judge’s homer and subsequent trolling of Jose Altuve and the Astros, leaves the Yankees nine innings (hopefully) away from sweeping the first-place Astros in Houston. A win means the Bombers end this road trip with a 5-1 record and go into the All-Star break feeling good about themselves after a subpar first half of the season. A 4-2 road trip, especially winning two of three from Houston, would be acceptable but it is time for the Yankees to get over their aversion to sweeping series.