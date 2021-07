Dressed in a white protective suit from head to toe, Jeff Edwards smokes the beehive to calm the bees before his wife, Theresa Edwards, opens it up to check on the honey. “All the honeybees that you see out on all the flowers are female,” she explains. These are called workers, and they collect pollen and nectar from the flowers. The drones, which are male, are responsible for mating with the queen, and if the males don’t mate, the other bees will either kill or starve them to death, she says. “When I see a little honeybee out there on a flower, I say, ‘You go, girl!’” Theresa says.