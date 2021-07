CEDAR RAPIDS — Last week at Farley, the Huff family got to race with father (John), son (Ian) and grandfather (Brad) all on the same track at once. “I was supposed to start in front of grandpa, but they waved him up next to me,” Ian said. “I couldn’t help but smile. It’s special because not everyone’s dad and grandpa can jump into a racecar and compete the way they do.”