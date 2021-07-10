Cancel
Minnetonka, MN

Eleanor Robson

Marshall Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNETONKA — Services for Eleanor Robson, 91, of Minnetonka and formerly of Marshall are 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie, (Services to be held in the Chapel, please enter door #2 located at 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, MN, 55347). A reception for attendees will follow, also at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois, where the great Abraham Lincoln is buried. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Church Missions or a Hospice Organization of donor’s choice.

www.marshallindependent.com

