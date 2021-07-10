Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday
Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.www.msnbc.com
