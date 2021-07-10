Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Friday's Twins-Detroit game recap

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Had two of his team's four hits, the second a two-run triple. 0 Hits in the first four innings for the Twins in each of the past two games vs. Detroit, but they won both games. 12 Home runs for Detroit's Robbie Grossman, already a career high. ON DECK. Bailey...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Robbie Grossman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twins Detroit#Home#Deck Bailey Ober
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
storycityherald.com

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (40-48) and Minnesota Twins (36-50) continue a four-game series Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET at Target Field in Minneapolis. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Tigers vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Matt Manning is the projected starting pitcher for the Tigers. In...
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 84: White Sox @ Twins

Hi everybody! Tonight, the Twins take on the Chicago White Sox for the second of a three game set, looking to take the series from the AL Central leaders. In order for them to do so, José Berríos (7-2, 3.52 ERA) will likely have to have another strong start. He will face Carlos Rodón (6-3, 2.37 ERA), who is making his 15th start of the year for the Sox. If their past form for most of this season continues tonight, we might have a pretty low scoring game. Of course, now that I say that, the final score will be something like 10-9.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers at Twins Preview: Detroit looks to get Funky against Minny

The Detroit Tigers’ first pair of games against the Minnesota Twins this weekend have not gone exactly as planned as the boys in the Olde English D dropped the first half of a four games series with a 5-3 loss on Thursday followed by a 4-2 defeat on Friday. Saturday is a new day and with just two games left before the All-Star break, the good guys need to build some positive momentum heading into the midsummer classic.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Not starting Friday

Jeffers is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Royals. Jeffers will take a seat for the second time in three games after recording just one hit in his last 12 at-bats. Ben Rortvedt will catch J.A. Happ and bat eighth.
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 80: Twins at Royals

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -105 MIN / KC +105 ???. Weather: Mostly sunny and calm, 82° at first pitch. Since this is the third time Minnesota has faced young Brady Singer this year, you’ve probably heard that he gave a huge chunk of his 2018 bonus money to his parents, on Christmas, for them to pay off all their existing debts. What’s happened to them since? Did the Singers use their newfound financial freedom to follow any lifelong dreams? Travel? Funding experimental carp/human genetic hybrids that break all decency edicts of God and Man? Lording it over a kingdom of said hybrids while feasting on the succulent flesh of any would-be contenders to their throne? I don’t know, but anything can happen in Christmas stories. Mark my words.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Andrelton Simmons: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Simmons was scratched from Friday's starting lineup against the Royals for an undisclosed reason. Simmons was initially slated to start at shortstop. It's not clear at this point if he is dealing with an injury or some other issue, but the Twins figure to provide an update later Friday. Jorge Polanco will shift to shortstop for the series opener.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals win over Twins Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City, helping the Royals rally past the Minnesota Twins 7-4. The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way to end a nine-game losing streak. Richard Lovelady got his first big league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his third save.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday's Twins-Kansas City recap

Six shutout innings ended with Maeda retiring the final 13 hitters he faced. 5 Home runs against the Royals by Alex Kirilloff, of the seven homers he's hit in his career. 433 Distance, in feet, of Kirilloff's home run, the longest of his career. 10 Strikeouts by Maeda, the third...
NFLTwinkie Town

Game 87: Tigers at Twins

Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -210 MIN / DET +190. Weather: Partly cloudy and near-perfect, 77° at first pitch. Tonight’s Tigers starter, righty rookie Matt Manning, has all of four games in his MLB career, so there’s no point in listing any stats here. Manning is no relation to either NFL/TV ad superstar Peyton or longtime NBA pro Danny, although his dad Rich also played in the league (briefly). The dad is five inches taller than his 6’6” son; it must be weird to reach 6’6” and still never outgrow your dad. After doing quite well in 2019 at the AA level, Manning’s struggled to last long in games at both AAA and the bigs this season; folks, when you ask for your team to go Total Rebuild, this is what you’ll experience. Kenta Maeda, OTOH, had his strongest outing of 2021 on Sunday; as our Blog Pope put it, “Kansas City fixed Maeda!”
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Detroit series preview

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. LHP J.A. Happ (4-4, 6.09 ERA) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.35) Friday, 7:10 p.m. RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 5.03) vs. RHP Matt Manning (1-2, 7.94) Saturday, 1:10 p.m. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.85) vs. TBA. Sunday, 1:10 p.m. RHP Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.36) vs. RHP Wily...
MLBnumberfire.com

Harold Castro hitting sixth in Detroit's Saturday lineup against Twins

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is starting in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Castro will man third base with Jeimer Candelario handling designated hitting duties, Eric Haase behind the plate, and Jake Rogers sitting out. numberFire's models project Castro to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBMarshall Independent

Replay at 2nd base in 7th inning helps Twins down Detroit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sanó homered and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of a replay reversal to score three runs in the seventh inning, rallying past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night. Jeffers’ homer with one out in the fifth inning marked Minnesota’s first runner against...
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Peralta scheduled to start for Detroit against Berrios and the Twins

Detroit Tigers (40-50, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (38-50, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.14 ERA, .86 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -223, Tigers +187; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Jorge Polanco's 10th-inning blast sends Twins to four-game sweep of Detroit

The Twins need a rest after Sunday's dizzying 12-9 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Jorge Polanco's three-run, 10th-inning homer. They will get it, with four days off for the All-Star break that began after Sunday's careening game. They swept a four-game series from Detroit, with the Twins making a...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game vs. Minnesota Twins: Time, TV, starting pitchers

Detroit Tigers (40-49) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-50) When: 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Where: Target Field in Minneapolis. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Cloudy, 75 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. JEFF SEIDEL:10 reasons why the Tigers are...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Rogers Going to All-Star Game, Ohtani Making History

(Denver, CO) -- Another member of the Minnesota Twins is in the All-Star Game in Denver. Minnesota reliever Taylor Rogers has been added to the American League team. Rogers joins Nelson Cruz as the representatives for the Twins in this year's game. The honor is especially meaningful for Rogers, who is a Denver native. The All-Star Game is set for tonight in the Mile High City. Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound for the American League. Max Scherzer will start for the National League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy