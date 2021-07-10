Cancel
Ivanhoe, MN

Shirley Johnson

Marshall Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIVANHOE — Shirley R. Johnson, 91, of Ivanhoe, MN passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ivanhoe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Ivanhoe. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.marshallindependent.com

