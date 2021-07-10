Cancel
Marshall, MN

Delores Hook

Marshall Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL — Services for Delores Hook, 80, of Marshall are 11 a.m. Monday at Grace First Parish in Russell. Interment will follow in the Russell Cemetery. Attendees are then invited to a reception at the Russell Community Center. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., at the church.

