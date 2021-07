(The Center Square) – Twenty states, led by Alabama, have filed a brief supporting South Carolina in a lawsuit over the state's fetal heartbeat abortion law. “South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law was struck down in an error-filled district court opinion,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wrote. “Although Planned Parenthood and the other plaintiffs challenged only the law’s regulation of abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the district court enjoined the law in its entirety – including portions of the law that dozens of other states already have and regularly enforce.”