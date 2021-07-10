Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Speak Now: Full SmackDown recap, lots of surprises!

f4wonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrap up the wrestling week with Denise Salcedo as she recaps WWE SmackDown on Fox on her Speak Now Pro Wrestling show. There were a lot of suprises that took place tonight and a lot of changes on the show. Topics Rundown:. Overall thoughts on the show. Jimmy Uso's DUI...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Carmella
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Tegan Nox
Person
Bayley
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speak Now#Money In The Bank#The Usos#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Mitb#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
Family Relationshipswrestlinginc.com

John Cena Open To Having Children, Nikki Bella’s Reported Reaction

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has indicated that he’s more open to becoming a father these days, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly happy for him. After dating Bella from 2012 until April 2018, Cena met a woman named Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019, while filming “Playing with Fire” in Vancouver, where she works as an engineer. They started dating in early 2019, and then got married on October 12, 2020. Cena had stated in numerous media interviews, while with Bella, that he did not want to have children, mainly because he didn’t want to be an absent parent while focusing on his work. Not wanting kids is one of the main reasons Cena and Bella split up, ending a one-year engagement.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Six More Wrestlers

Even more down. One of the biggest stories of the year has been WWE’s huge round of cuts. WWE has let dozens of wrestlers go from the company, with some of them being fairly high profile names. Almost no one on the roster has been immune to what has been happening though and that has made for some big shakeups. There were even more of them today and the list keeps growing.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Roman Reigns Tells The Rock And John Cena To Stay Away From From The Ring

There have been reports about Roman Reigns facing John Cena at SummerSlam and The Rock at a future WrestleMania. Reigns was asked about a possible match with The Rock during an appearance on SportsNation. “Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Mandy Rose Suffers ‘Accident’ In Natalya Match

WWE star Mandy Rose squared off against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya during the kick-off show at recently concluded- Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The match was did not stand out and saw multiple botches. Natalya and Rose are experienced as technical wrestlers, but there were still some moves where they looked a bit sloppy. Michael Cole ‘Ruins’ WWE Hell in a Cell Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Rey Mysterio Daughter ‘Gone’ For Bad Reason

The former WWE star Westin Blake recently join Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda. He went on to discuss the idea pitched regarding their feud with recently released star,Buddy Murphy and The Mysterios. Blake, who is a former Forgotten Sons member had a lot to share about the plans that were nixed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton ‘Mysterious’ WWE Status Update

Randy Orton is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling as he has worked in WWE for close to twenty years at this point. It seems he has a lot left in the tank and is more than determined to work in WWE for several more years. Logan Paul also recently leaked a bad text message from Randy Orton.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops WWE Title Win Bombshell

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEPWMania

Triple H Addresses WWE Releases and Explains What Happened With Samoa Joe

In an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on WWE releasing stars in recent months:. “Coming out of COVID and a pandemic and everything else, all companies are having to make difficult decisions and we were no different. It’s a part of what we do and it happens on a regular basis, all companies have to do it. It’s not the most pleasant part of what you do, but it is what it is.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Matt Riddle Drops Randy Orton Hiatus Bombshell

Matt Riddle really misses his bro, Randy Orton. The duo that no one would ever think would go over certainly have proved all of us wrong. Matt recently was seen backstage talking about his partner, Randy Orton. It was a very heartfelt scene that has us all in tears. Vince McMahon ‘Demanded’ Rey Mysterio Daughter Kiss.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why WWE Got Rid Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was not happy on RAW this week after losing to Xavier Woods. He came back in the final segment of the night to tell MVP that he had enough of the “bullsh*t.” Then he told his ladies to beat it before destroying the VIP Lounge interview set. There was a reason for this.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (7/12): WWE RAW Review, Chelsea Green, Paul Orndorff Passes

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – WWE not taking action against Jimmy Uso after DUI arrest?. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy