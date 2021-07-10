How to Actually Wear a Sheer Dress: A Shopping Guide

Wedding season is back, and busier than ever. If you're feeling like you spend every other summer weekend in attendance, only to spend the few weekends in between recovering—and shopping—for your next event, you're certainly not alone. While it's wonderful to watch our loved ones wed, we all know how quickly the celebrations can add up, and we're here to remind you there's absolutely no shame in repeating a wedding guest dress a few times—or all season long! In fact, you'll find floral dresses can go a long way, as their multi-colored prints allow them to be styled with different accessories for a new look each time (of course, it's best to avoid florals with distinctly white backgrounds or largely white prints). If you're juggling several different wedding themes in one season, say beach unions and backyard weddings or destination celebrations and traditional ceremonies, invest in one floral print that can adapt across locales, or scoop up a few extra-affordable picks and assign one to each setting. Ahead, our favorites to help you get through the wedding season and all your formal festivities this summer.