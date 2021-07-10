Cancel
How to Actually Wear a Sheer Dress: A Shopping Guide

By Anna LaPlaca
whowhatwear
 5 days ago
If you weren't already aware, we're very much here for the transparent trend. Whether cut from organza, tulle, or lace, the "naked" dress is a solidified celebrity favorite, with everyone from Ashley Graham to the Bella Hadid repping the see-through style with killer confidence. But we won't lie, the sheer trend is a tough one to nail down, in part because the idea of wearing something completely see-through is pretty daunting. Which is why we're building out our ultimate guide so you'll know exactly how to wear a sheer dress IRL.

Fashion and style, decoded.

