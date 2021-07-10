Sampedro upset in Puerta Vallarta

Boxing fans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the August 3 TrillerVerz event in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and must provide proof upon entry of having received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than 14 days before the event date. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 16, who may provide proof of a negative antigen or PCR COVID-19 test, or full vaccination, and who may only attend with a fully vaccinated adult.