Sampedro upset in Puerta Vallarta

 5 days ago

Makina Boxing Promotions LLC (Courtney Frye/CEO) presented an event Friday night titled “Patas Saladas” in Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The main event saw featherweight prospect Jose Antonio Sampedro (11-2, 6 KOs) of Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico, get upset by local pug Cristian Ramon Cortes (7-21-3, 1 KOs). Fightnews.com® mentioned prior to the fight that Cortes’ record was deceiving having come close to upsetting multiple prospects, and true to form Cortes won an eight round split decision at the Arena Coliseo Demonio Blanco Arena with beIN Sports televising.

