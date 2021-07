You know I was thinking it would so positive for a Clemson athlete to use this new platform to bring attention and funds for kids or a very worthy charity. I even thought that a lineman or two might be the ones to make it happen. They are projected not to make as much as some of the other high profile positions, so it just made more sense. Nice to read this article and I congratulate both ND and Florida State for providing Mr. Gibbons the opportunity to give back to someone else. I hope the ND/FSU weekend can be very special for both of these young men and their families. God bless both of them!