The POWER On Act will help improve state and tribal energy grids to help prevent power shutoffs and utility-caused wildfires. “Our energy grid must be strengthened to keep the power on in communities impacted by extreme weather events and natural disasters. In California and across the country, climate change has made these events regular occurrences rather than once-in-a-generation disasters,” said Sen. Padilla. “That’s why I’m glad to see these necessary, smart investments included in this energy infrastructure package to strengthen our electric grid and reduce the need for public safety power shutoffs and prevent electric system failures due to extreme weather.”