The Oakland Coliseum will play host to the third and final installment between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon. The series is split with the Rangers taking the first game by a single run at 5-4 and the Athletics winning by 2 runs at 3-1 in the second game. The Athletics are in second-place at 48-34 while the Rangers are in last place at 31-49 in the AL West Division.