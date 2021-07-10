Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Local Snackery Meets Cheese Needs

Volume One
 5 days ago

One local snackery aims to create beautiful – and delicious – spreads of meat and cheese eats for locals to enjoy starting this summer. Clear Water Charcuterie opened its doors for business on June 1, operating out of Forage's shared kitchen space in downtown Eau Claire. Owner Molly Dove – originally from Detroit, Michigan – relocated to Eau Claire in 2019 for the vibrant local community and beautiful outdoors – as well as for love, she said, as her now–fiancé also lives in the Valley.

