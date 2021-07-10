Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastoral Perspective: Kindness to others is not dependent on the kindness from others

pontiacdailyleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a kind person? I realize that is a direct question but in all seriousness have you ever stopped and wondered about or answered this question? We may go about our day thinking that we are a decent sort of person trying to live a decent sort of life but are we kind?

www.pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colossians#Pontiac Bible Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
powerofpositivity.com

10 Behaviors That Reveal a Lack of Respect From Your Partner

Do you feel respected by your spouse or partner, or is the lack of respect taking a toll on your relationship? The need to be admired by your partner is universal and transcends gender. When you’re disrespected, it often leaves you wondering what you did wrong and how to fix the situation.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Dies and Appears at the Pearly Gates

Arriving at the gates of heaven might seem like it will be a blissful moment, but there might be a hoop or two to jump through before you get to walk through the gates and experience heaven in all its glory. One man learned and applied this lesson perfectly, even...
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

GH man ordained as Catholic priest

A Grand Haven man said that he had the “most joyful weekend of my life” when he was ordained into the priesthood recently. Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak and 50 fellow priests welcomed Noah Thelen, 27, into the Catholic Church during Mass at the Grand Rapids Cathedral on June 20.
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

This tiny minority of Iraqis follows an ancient Gnostic religion – and there's a chance they could be your neighbors too

In March 2021 Pope Francis became the first leader of the Roman Catholic Church to visit Iraq. The number of Christians in Iraq has fallen sharply in the past two decades amid mass violence at the hands of the Islamic State group. Iraq stands today in the region of the ancient Babylonian Empire, generally understood as the homeland of the patriarch Abraham, the foundational figure shared by Judaism, Christianity and Islam – commonly called the “Abrahamic” religions. As the pope met with local Christian and Muslim leaders, the names of other, smaller religious groups found in Iraq also made the...
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
Religionnewsbrig.com

Dark stories of Catholic priest who performs 20 exorcisms a week

Aamir Khan Reacts To His Divorce From Kiran Rao, Says ‘There’s Change In Our Relationship But We Are Still Together’ (Watch Video) This was the Evil One, all right. As Monsignor Stephen Rossetti watched the man in front of him, he saw his blue eyes turn yellow and the pupils shrink down to mere dots. They looked, Rossetti said, precisely like the eyes of a hissing snake.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Posted by
Tara Beetlemann

5 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Relationship

If these ring true for you, it may be time to say goodbye. When I selected this article’s title, I thought back to all of the articles I’d read just like this one while being in an unhealthy relationship myself. I’d read all of the signs and discount them: That’s only a problem sometimes. It’ll get better! I just need to wait it out.
Religionburlington-record.com

For some pastors, past year was a sign from God it was time to quit

Jeff Weddle, a 46-year-old, wise-cracking, self-deprecating, Bible-loving, self-described “failing pastor” from Wisconsin, was already thinking of leaving the ministry before COVID-19 and the 2020 election. He was, as he put it, fed up with church life after two decades as a pastor. Then, what he called “the stupid” — feuds...
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Father Altman removed as pastor at St. James Church

A Catholic church in La Crosse is without a priest for now, after the bishop removed the priest from his position as the church’s pastor. Father James Altman cannot serve as the pastor of St. James the Less Church on Caledonia Street, under a decree issued by Bishop William Callahan.
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).

Comments / 2

Community Policy