Muskogee, OK

Donations sought for Teachers Pop Up Store

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago
People can help Lake Area United Way provide supplies for teachers at this year's Free Teacher's Pop Up Store.

The Pop Up Store, 1-4 p.m. July 29 at Northeastern State University's Muskogee campus, is an extension of the Teacher Store in Oklahoma City, run by the Feed the Children charity, said Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison.

"We've always had lots of teachers from this area drive to Oklahoma City for those supplies," she said. "For the past couple of years, we've worked with them to help them bring the stores to us."

This year, individuals and organizations can donate supplies beyond what Feed the Children brings, Jamison said.

A "Cram the Campus" collection will be 8 a.m. to noon July 29 at NSU-Muskogee.

"Just as people are driving up, we'll have groups of volunteers in there setting everything up, so that's one way they can get involved," she said.

According to the Lake Area United Way, items most requested by area teachers are: Sanitizing wipes, dry erase markers, glue sticks and bottles, colored pencils, sticky notes, Ziploc bags, facial tissue, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, crayons and Sharpie markers.

"If they want to volunteer they could contact our office and they can volunteer that morning or that afternoon."

About 300 teachers "shopped" at last year's store, held at Muskogee Civic Center.

Jamison said the United Way hopes to serve up to 500 teachers this year. The store will be set up in NSU-Muskogee's main atrium. Teachers will need to show their school ID to participate, she said.

"We just want to encourage teachers and boost morale as they get ready to face another year that we hope is a little less challenging than last year," Jamison said.

Area businesses also could sponsor donation drives on their own, Jamison said. Feed the Children will match donations pound for pound, according to information from the United Way.

"If they wanted to set up a booth and hand things out to teachers and show their appreciation to teachers they can do that," Jamison said.

The Pop-Up Store and Cram the Campus drive make up one of three Days of Caring that Lake Area United Way will host this year, Jamison said.

A traditional day of volunteering at nonprofit agencies will be Sept. 24. Community blood drives will be Nov. 4 in Muskogee, Tahlequah and possibly Fort Gibson, Jamison said.

You can help

• To learn more about the Pop Up Store and Cram the Campus, email Jenny Jamison at director@lakeareaunitedway.org or Kevin Richardson at kevin.richardson@feedthechildren.org, visit the Feed the Children website at feedthechildren.org/supplyourschools or call (800) 627-4556.

If you go

WHAT: Cram the Campus school supply drive.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon, July 29.

WHERE: Northeastern State University Muskogee Campus, 2400 W. Shawnee Bypass.

Teachers — If you go

WHAT: Free Teachers Pop Up Store.

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 29.

WHERE: Northeastern State University Muskogee Campus, 2400 W. Shawnee Bypass.

