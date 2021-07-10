Secondary ticket market sees high demand for NBA Finals games in Milwaukee
If you’re thinking about going to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, there are still tickets available, but you won’t find many for less than $400. As of Friday afternoon, remaining inventory on Ticketmaster.com, the Bucks ticket partner, ranged from $425 for standing room only tickets to $6,000 for the best lower level seats via fan resale. Of Ticketmaster’s standard tickets still available, a few upper level seats for $725 were the least expensive. Courtside seating had been sold out.biztimes.com
