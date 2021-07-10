Secondary ticket market sees high demand for NBA Finals games in Milwaukee

With game four of the NBA Finals set to go on Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns are currently +4.5 underdogs at the FanDuel Sportsbook. With a series lead, it can seem like a lot of points. But seeing Game 3 and the way that the Bucks play in front of his home crowd, with the pressure, their backs up against the wall, you can realize that they have done this throughout the entire playoffs. It started in the series against the Brooklyn Nets all the way through. They’re often down 2-0 when they play their best ball and they have shown up every single time this season.