Creek County, OK

Creek Nation Casino Muscogee expanding parking

By Emily Every eevery@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago

Creek Nation Casino Muscogee is undergoing construction to connect casino parking and travel plaza parking.

The extended parking will allow for additional parking in front of the casino, as well as additional access points to the convenience store and Shell gas station located in the travel plaza at the intersection of West Peak Boulevard and U.S. 69.

During construction, the Shell and convenience store are closed, and travel plaza employees are working within the casino. Both the convenience store and Shell will reopen once construction is complete.

Construction began on April 26, said Farrell Kaaihue, general manager at the casino, and he expects it to be finished by the end of 2021.

Extending available parking will also mitigate the risk of flash flood, which the casino parking lot experiences every few years.

“A lot of people have been calling and asking if we’re adding a hotel, but no, we’re adding parking,” Kaaihue said.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
