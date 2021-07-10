15-year-old girl dies in crash southeast of Laredo

A crash at approximately 3 pm on Friday, six miles southeast of Laredo, claimed the life of a fifteen-year-old Laredo girl. The girl was the driver of a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado that was westbound on Southeast 60th Street. She lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road, traveled off the south side of the road where the vehicle struck several small trees, then struck a large tree and returned to the roadway where it came to rest, partially blocking the north side of the road.