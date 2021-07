Retail stocks could be in focus in the stock market this week as investors eagerly await second-quarter earnings figures. After all, most names in the retail space would likely have seen solid quarters thanks to an uptick in consumer spending. Notably, this would be thanks to ample stimulus aid from the government and the economy reopening on improving pandemic conditions. Whether it is conventional brick-and-mortar stores or the increasingly prevalent e-commerce industry, retail stocks continue to ride industry tailwinds.