Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Churdan, IA

SHIRLEY RICHARDS

Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMass of Christian Burial for Shirley Richards will be at 11:30 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Churdan, Iowa with Father John Gerald officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Churdan with a Rosary Service at 6:45 pm. Memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Churdan, IA
City
Emerson, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Richards
Person
Lloyd Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Catholic Cemetery#A Rosary Service#Jefferson High School#The Pioneer Seed Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy