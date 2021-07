U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finishing down on the session as investors weighed mostly upbeat U.S. economic data, corporate earnings and a second day of testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 0.7% at around 14,543, marking the third straight decline, its longest losing skid since a similar period ended May 19, weighed in part by a sharp drop in chip makers . The declines for yield-sensitive technology and tech-related stocks came even as the 10-year Treasury note yield fell below 1.30% on the...