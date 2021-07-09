Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic
In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Putnam chips the 79-foot approach within 5-feet of the cup to finish with a birdie on the par-4 14th hole. Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.www.pgatour.com
