Andrew Putnam shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Andrew Putnam chips the 79-foot approach within 5-feet of the cup to finish with a birdie on the par-4 14th hole. Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 103rd at 1 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

www.pgatour.com

News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Jon Rahm gets ANGRY WITH CAMERAMAN at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm is in the hottest form of his career at the moment and he made a superb start to his second round at the Scottish Open on Friday. Having shot 5-under-par in the first round, he began his second round with six birdies in his first nine holes. The putter was working well and nothing could go wrong for the World No. 1.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds, picks: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth predictions from top model that called Rahm's win

The southernmost course in the tournament's rotation, Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England will host the 2021 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 15. Possessing the deepest bunker in professional golf on its fourth hole, Royal St. George's welcomes the Open Championship for the 15th time, with past winners at the site including Darren Clarke, Greg Norman, Walter Hagen, and Harry Vardon. Clarke's 2011 win was emotional, as the Northern Irishman had toiled for 20 years and 54 majors before finally breaking through for the three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.
Silvis, ILQuad Cities Onlines

It was a different, but successful, John Deere Classic

SILVIS — A walk around the TPC Deere Run property this past week proved one thing — the 2021 John Deere Classic was much different than what most had become accustomed to. It was also totally different than the 50th anniversary celebration that was planned for 2020 that ended up being shelved by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Posted by
newschain

American Brian Harman impresses to take early lead at 149th Open Championship

American Brian Harman enjoyed a morning to remember at the 149th Open Championship after covering the front nine in four under to take the early lead at Royal St George’s. The left-hander, whose previous four appearances have resulted in missed cuts, actually had five birdies in eight holes only to drop a shot after missing the ninth green.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jon Rahm, avoid Bryson DeChambeau

The Open Championship is back, and the historic major championship will be played on British soil for the first time since 2017 when the 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal St. George's. The last time it was played in England was in 2017, when Jordan Spieth won his third major at Royal Birkdale. The Open Championship 2021 marks the 15th time Royal St. George's will host the major, and 42-year-old Darren Clarke won it the last time it was played there in 2011. Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but how high should he be in your 2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings?
Silvis, ILThe Herald

Hadley, Munoz shoot 63s to share lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening Thursday in the John Deere Classic. Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five straight birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley.
GolfGolf.com

Why Sergio Garcia required a police escort at the Open Championship

Sergio Garcia’s Open Championship got off to a slow start. And that was just getting to the course. Garcia was set to tee off in the first round at Royal St. George’s at 10:31 a.m. local time. He planned to get to the course at 9 a.m. Things didn’t quite work out that way.
GolfPGA Tour

Fantasy Insider: John Deere Classic

Dylan Frittelli is one to watch this week at the John Deere Classic. (Darren Carroll/Getty Images) It was bound to happen, and it’s a lesson learned, although I knew better, and that’s what stings. If you’ve tracked my contributions and perhaps even communicated directly with me over the years, you...
GolfGolf.com

‘Just never saw that coming:’ Phil Mickelson logs regrettable first at Open Championship

Phil Mickelson, on the par-4 1st at Royal St. George’s, hit his drive down the left side of the fairway, looped in a short iron to about 12 feet and just missed the birdie putt to the right of the hole. He’d settle for a par during Thursday’s first round of the Open Championship. On his way to his tap-in, this year’s PGA Championship winner and a six-time major champion overall, would smirk at his miss.
Golffantasypros.com

PGA DFS Primer: British Open (2021)

One of my favorite golfers at the John Deere Classic last week proved victorious, as Lucas Glover won the entire tournament with an impressive seven-under-par (-7) in its final round. He experienced ups and downs throughout the four days. Still, the 41-year old American used his familiarity with previous successful outings at TPC Deere Run to overcome a rough third day and finish comfortably at the top of the leaderboards. Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who both finished T2 at -17, couldn’t match the precision of Glover, who mastered all facets of his game to flood DFS lineups with major winning production.
Golfcbslocal.com

John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run ‘A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,’ Says CBS Sports’ Andrew Catalon

(CBS Chicago) — The PGA Tour skipped the John Deere Classic last summer due to COVID. The event returns to TPC Deere Run this week for its 50th anniversary, with the Open Championship on the horizon. While many players will play in both, someone could secure a potentially career-changing invite with a win this week. One player who isn’t qualified for the season’s last major, but finishes in the top five at the John Deere, will be able to make the trip across the pond.
GolfPGA Tour

Michael Gellerman shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In the third round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole. Michael Gellerman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his day tied for 47th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Brandon Hagy is in 5th at 12 under.

