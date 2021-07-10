Cancel
‘The Worst Person In The World’ splits critics on Screen’s Cannes jury grid

By Melissa Kasule
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World has divided the opinions of Screen’s Cannes jury critics, receiving an average score of 2.4, enough for second place currently. The comedy-drama about a young woman’s attempts to navigate her troubled love life scored two fours (excellent) from UK-based critics Peter Bradshaw...

Moviestheplaylist.net

Spike Lee & Cannes Jury Tackle Georgian Activist Crackdowns & Women Directors

CANNES – A celebratory press conference for Spike Lee and the 2021 Cannes Film Festival jury took a decidedly serious turn quicker than anyone might have expected. After jury members, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tahir Rahim, and filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho admitted this was the first time they will have seen a movie in a theater in 15 months, a Georgian journalist used her moment at the microphone to give an impassioned plea for the world to pay attention to the crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in her country. While the press in attendance couldn’t see her face, the jury members were visibly moved by her tears.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The Worst Person in the World is a Funny, Observant, and Romantic Look at Millennial Culture

There’s a bravura scene in Joachim Trier’s funny, sexy, and intelligent new rom-com The Worst Person in the World where time stops dead. Its millennial protagonist, Julie (a star-making performance from Renate Reinsve) roams downtown Oslo as everyone else stands still; she can do whatever she likes sans consequence, and without risking wasting the time she has. She can see the coffee shop barista she has a crush on, without the chance of her long-term boyfriend finding out. But it’s more than that––she’s free from the responsibilities of decision-making. Under the strain of a world of constant distractions, of phone screens with relentless notifications, a news cycle with persistent worries about COVID or climate change or the hostile discourse of identity politics, isn’t that break from life the perennial Gen-Y fantasy?
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review: Joachim Trier Spins a Fun Norwegian Riff on ‘Frances Ha’

Julie (Renate Reinsve) is a smart Norwegian med school student in her late 20s who looks as much like Dakota Johnson as Dakota Johnson ever has. Director Joaquin Trier underscores her allure as we first meet her, poised on a balcony above downtown Oslo in a backless cocktail dress, so strongly that he even racks focus on the city behind her until it’s just a blur. She has the world at her feet, and the rat-a-tat narration can hardly keep up with her roiling sense of youthful possibility. But as anyone who’s ever wasted an hour aimlessly scrolling through Netflix knows all too well, having too many options can keep you from committing to any one of them; the bigger the menu, the harder it is to feel like you ordered the right meal.
Moviesimdb.com

The Worst Person in the World review – Nordic romcom is an instant classic

Renate Reinsve is sublime as a young woman veering between lovers in a film that reminds us of the genre’s life-affirming potential. It’s one of Cannes’ best. Joachim Trier is the Norwegian director who gave us the disturbing telekinesis thriller Thelma (2017) and the challenging drug-addiction drama Oslo, August 31st (2011). Working with his longtime screenwriter Eskil Vogt, he has discomfited his audiences, jolted them and shocked them into realising they aren’t here for an easy ride.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes 2021: Screen’s dailies

Browse Screen International’s daily magazines from the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival, which runs July 6-17. To read click on the image below.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook 1: Section Openers Onoda, Ghost Song, Between Two Worlds, Cow

Andrea Arnold, Arthur Harari, Between Two Worlds, Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Cow, Emmanuel Carrère, Ghost Song, Nicolas Peduzzi, Onoda. Cannes declared itself open for business earlier this week, 2021’s first major international film festival to do so in an entirely physical edition (save the partially-digital market). The irony has not been lost on some attendees that Thierry Fremaux and co. opted to launch its first Un Certain Regard selection in more than two years (the festival’s main opening film, Leos Carax’s Annette, was reviewed by Vadim Rizov earlier this week here) with an epic about a man who continued fighting a war for nearly three decades after it ended. Invisible enemies, lost time and interminable isolation: familiar pandemic phraseology for us all, sure. The alternative signification—lingering film festival models themselves as expensive, elitist and, for the time being, quite dangerous—is as a propos as any. (Lest we forget the wisdom offered by the previous Cannes opening night film, The Dead Don’t Die; for now, no lies detected.)
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review: Joachim Trier’s Wry, Piercing Study of Millennial Unrest

At a weekend getaway otherwise populated entirely by fortysomethings, 29-year-old Julie (Renate Reinsve) is subjected to some amateur analysis from a well-meaning elder. “Being young today is different,” the other woman observes, noting the increased pressure millennials face in daily life. “They have no time to think, there’s always something on the screen.” It’s the kind of generalization, notionally sympathetic but condescending, that members of the so-called anxious generation are used to hearing — irksome because there’s a kernel of truth to it, perhaps, but mostly because it’s way off the mark for many. Time to think isn’t the problem, time to decide is.
Movieswhbl.com

Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Women will outnumber men on the Cannes Film Festival jury this year – but members including French actress Melanie Laurent said on Tuesday they dreamed of a time when female representation would no longer be newsworthy in the cinema industry. The world’s biggest movie festival, along...
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Critic’s Notebook: Annette

Annette, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Leos Carax. Leos Carax’s Annette begins with a variant on Holy Motors’s “Entrac’te,” now split from one mid-film break into opening and (mid-end-credits) closing musical numbers that set a similarly grimly determined/celebratory tone. The director and his real-life daughter are among the first people seen, leading Sparks and the film’s main cast out of the recording studio and into the world. Adam Driver gets on a motorcycle and zooms into the night to begin his diagetic story proper as confrontational stand-up comic and antihero Henry McHenry, his castmates calling “good luck” after him. A slow-motion love triangle revolves McHenry and the Conductor (Simon Helberg) around opera singer Ann Defrausnax (Marion Cotillard), sending the comic down the road of inevitable tragedy Carax’s films trend towards. The tone throughout is identifiably his, a mixture of grandly scaled self-loathing fighting for supremacy with self-aggrandizement, with secondary shadings of lust and Jean Vigo. That all-in stylistic and thematic volatility is an odd fit for Sparks, whose POV deliberately precludes first-person identification with singer Russell Mael—his aggressive falsetto and brother Ron’s lyrics keep sentimentality at bay. The main character may be a comic, but nothing about Annette is particularly funny, raising the intriguing, possibly ill-advised possibility of “what if Sparks but not at all humorous.”
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #2: Annette, Jury Press Conference

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's second video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, covers the jury press conference headed by Spike Lee and the opening night premiere of Leos Carax's "Annette." Following the embedded footage is a transcript of the video...
MoviesScreendaily

The Screen Podcast: on the ground for the return of Cannes

In the second episode of our monthly podcast, Screen’s editor Matt Mueller and chief film critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan report from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. They discuss getting to Cannes, the vibe on the ground and opening night film Annette. They are then joined by Jonathan Rutter,...
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Worst Person In The World’: Watch The First Clip From Joachim Trier’s Winning Millennial Struggle Cannes Dramedy

Director Joachim Trier has developed quite a relationship with the Cannes Film Festival over the years. Two of his films, 2011’s “Oslo, August 31st” and 2015’s “Louder Than Bombs,” have premiered at the festival, and he also served as the Jury President for the 57th Independent Critics’ Week at Cannes in 2018. Now, his new film, “The Worst Person In The World,” has premiered at Cannes this week, in competition for the coveted Palme d’Or.
MoviesDeadline

‘The Worst Person In The World’ Team On Making Life’s Major Decisions – Cannes Studio

Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World is the closing chapter of the director’s Oslo trilogy after Reprise (2006) and 2011’s Oslo, August 31. In the Cannes Film Festival competition this year, it’s a look at how one’s supposedly best years pass by so quickly you barely realize it. Trier and his stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie (who has appeared in each of the trilogy’s entries), stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the thinking behind the film’s title, its themes and how being privileged by an abundance of choice can sometimes postpone life’s major decisions. Check out the video above.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...
MoviesScreendaily

“Wellbeing facilitators” could become the norm on all UK film shoots

How to enact real action to eradicate bullying and harrassment in the film industry, including the creation of on-set “wellbeing co-ordinators”, was the topic of conversation at an online debate in the We Are UK Film’s virtual Cannes 2021 pavilion during Cannes this month. Following Harvey Weinstein’s conviction in the...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Between Two Worlds’: Cannes Review

Juliette Binoche stars in Directors’ Fortnight opener about an undercover writer who plans an expose on France’s employment crisis. Marianne (Juliette Binoche), a successful writer, goes undercover as a contract cleaner in order to research her next book, an exposé of France’s employment crisis and the minimum wage treadmill. Documentary-style cinematography delivers the requisite gritty naturalism; the expected approach for films about economic inequality. And certainly, this picture ticks plenty of social realist boxes. But there’s a satisfying added depth born out of the persuasively fleshed out performances and the focus on female friendship. It’s particularly perceptive when it comes to the ethics of using real lives as material, and the question of the legitimacy of emotional bonds if one party is hiding essential truths about themselves.

